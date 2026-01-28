Delhi rains bring relief from toxic air, AQI drops to ‘poor’ levels as capital braces for more showers on 1 Feb

Delhi's air quality reported significant improvement on Wednesday morning after heavy downpour brought down AQI levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted below normal maximum temperature while the minimum temperature is expected to settle in normal range today.

IMD's weather forecast for 28 January states, "Generally cloudy sky. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 17°C to 19°C and 11°C to 13°C respectively. The minimum temperatures will above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) and the maximum temperatures will appreciable below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) over Delhi."

Delhi weather forecast for next 5 days The weather office forecasted fresh showers on 1 February and issued a yellow alert warning for the same. Suggesting low visibility until Friday during morning and night hours, IMD said, “Dense fog conditions also likely during morning/night hours in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 28th-30th.”

According to IMD, a fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of 30 January. As Punjab, Haryana and Himachal witness cold wave conditions, Delhi residents can expect a fall in minimum temperature by around 5 to 6 degrees Celsius till 30 January.

Predicting “cloudy sky” conditions during the coming days except on 29 and 31 January when the weather is likely to be partly cloudy. Shallow fog to moderate fog is likely during morning hours from 29 January to 2 February 2026, IMD said.

