National capital Delhi on Saturday recorded 139 mm of rainfall--the highest one-day rainfall for August in at least 13 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 139 mm rainfall, while the Ridge Station registered 149.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, the weather monitoring agency said.

The all-time highest rainfall was 184 mm on August 2, 1961, IMD added.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, they said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100%.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic will be affected due to waterlogging from MB Road Khanpur T-point to Hamdard Nagar Red Light; at Mehram Nagar Under Pass; from Rajghat to Shantivan; at Chhatta Rail Chowk, Monkey Bridge, and Iron Bridge; from Nangloi to Najafgarh road; from Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka; at Kashmere Gate Metro Station; at Sanjay T - Point; at MB road diverted on Mathura road; and at Minto Bridge (both carriageway).

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Saturday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the air quality index (AQI) at 67.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

