Delhi rains: Capital records highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 yrs

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic will be affected due to waterlogging from MB Road Khanpur T-point to Hamdard Nagar Red Light; at Mehram Nagar Under Pass; from Rajghat to Shantivan; at Chhatta Rail Chowk, Monkey Bridge, and Iron Bridge; from Nangloi to Najafgarh road; from Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka; at Kashmere Gate Metro Station; at Sanjay T - Point; at MB road diverted on Mathura road; and at Minto Bridge (both carriageway).