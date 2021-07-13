According to the IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida) Karnal on Tuesday.
The Southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi today, the IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin. The minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.
Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had said that the weather conditions in Delhi continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.
