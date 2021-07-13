Delhi rains cause heavy traffic jam, waterlogging in these areas. See pics

Delhi rains cause heavy traffic jam, waterlogging in these areas. See pics1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
- Monsoon rain in Delhi brought resulted in traffic and waterlogging in several parts of the city
- Temperature in Delhi dropped due to rain
Heavy rainfall in Delhi has led to waterlogging on several road stretches including near the AIIMS flyover in south Delhi.
Commuters in the Dhaula Kuan area suffered a massive traffic jam due to waterlogging.
The Southwest Monsoon has reached Delhi on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset.
According to the IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida) Karnal on Tuesday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded 2.5 cm of rainfall between 7 am to 8:30 am on Tuesday.
In Ayanagar, Palam, Lodi Road, and the Ridge, rainfall of 1.3cm, 2.4 1.9 and 1.0 were respectively recorded in the same time frame.
The underpass in Delhi's Prahladpur area was severely waterlogged due to the heavy rain. Visuals showed commuters dragging their bikes through the knee-deep waters, while cars waited on either side.
The Southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi today, the IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin. The minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.
Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had said that the weather conditions in Delhi continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.
