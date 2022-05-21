OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi rains: Cloudy skies bring relief; yellow alert issued for 23, 24 May
NEW DELHI : National capital Delhi on Saturday witnessed some relief from ceaseless heatwave as the maximum temperatures in the city settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm brought slight relief to Delhi on Saturday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius in the national capital. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on 23 and 24 May.

Thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour would occur over adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR, an IMD bulletin said, adding that light intensity rains are expected over isolated regions in the city.

As per a Skymet weather report, pre-monsoon rains may become slightly intense over Delhi and the National Capital Region on 23 May and continue until 24 May, it said. Thus, temperatures may witness a significant drop over the entire Delhi-NCR, the IMD added.

The weather office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for 23 and 24 May.

Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.

