Delhi rains: Shashi Tharoor posts video of waterlogging, says ‘woke up to find entire home…’

  • Delhi rains: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the storm water drains in the neighbourhood were all clogged, so the water had no place to go. Meanwhile, LG VK Saxena has directed officials to set up emergency control room to address waterlogging reports.

Livemint
Updated04:07 PM IST
Delhi rains: A screengrab from a video shared by MP Shashi Tharoor.
Delhi rains: A screengrab from a video shared by MP Shashi Tharoor.

Amid heavy rains in Delhi affecting normal lives and traffic movement on Friday, Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram shared a video of knee-deep water outside his home which 'ruined' everything on the ground.

Sharing a video, Tharoor said, “This is the corner just outside my home in Lutyens’ Delhi. Woke up to find my entire home under a foot of water — every room. Carpets and furniture, indeed anything on the ground, ruined.”

Also Read | Delhi rains: Chaos as heavy downpour submerges city – cars afloat, roads jammed

The Congress MP added that the storm water drains in the neighbourhood were all clogged, so the water had no place to go.

He added that the electricity had also been switched off from 6 am for fear of electrocuting people.

“Warned my Parliament colleagues that I might not make it there without a boat. But the city managed to pump water out of the roads and I did arrive in time,” said Tharoor.

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse: latest updates on the mishap at Terminal 1

Several social media users have reacted to Tharoor's post.

Questioning what was going on, one of the users said, “A few days back there was a shortage of water, and now it's waterlogging!”

Another user hoped that numerous books Tharoor has all-over are safe, to which, Tharoor responded, “Lost over 350 to termites already, but the flooding spared the rest. ”

Also Read | Monsoon in Delhi: IMD makes BIG announcement amid heavy rainfall

 

Key updates on Delhi rain

– A portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

– One person was killed, and six people sustained injuries in the incident.

– Heavy rain forced people to wade through the waterlogged streets in several parts of Delhi.

– BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus as a symbolic protest against the Delhi Government in the NH9 area.

Also Read | Delhi rains: BJP councillor rows boat in waterlogged city | Watch

– Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held an emergency meeting and directed officials to set up an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to address waterlogging reports.

– LG directed that all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately and no leave should be sanctioned for the next two months.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi rains: Shashi Tharoor posts video of waterlogging, says ‘woke up to find entire home…’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:13 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,024.00
09:59 AM | 28 JUN 2024
137.6 (7.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue