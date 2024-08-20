Delhi rains: Intense waterlogging at New Delhi Railway Station, as heavy downpour hits city| Watch video

Delhi rains: The National Capital continues to face heavy rainfall today, as several visuals emerge from different parts of the city. The New Delhi Railway Station was heavily waterlogged, causing commuters to wade through knee-deep level waters.

Visuals of heavy rainfall have also evolved from the Janpath area.

Another visual from Veer Bhumi area, shows massive rainfall as people immediately seek shelter in nearby areas, or try to huddle under one umbrella.

Several Congress party workers were also seen holding an umbrella for Rahul Gandhi, as he paid a floral tribute on the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi, at Veer Bhumi, amid the rains.

Meanwhile, the ITO area was severely waterlogged, causing a worry to commuters, as vehicles got stranded due to heavy rains. One bike-borne rider was spotted parking his bike aside, after the street was waterlogged.

Longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years According to a Mint report, the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The previous record was 11 days, witnessed in September 2021, August 2012, and August 2013. Other significant streaks include nine-day spells in July 2016, August 2020, and September 2018, and eight-day spells in July 2013 and July 2015.

IMD forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several states predicting the possibility of heavy downpours today. The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala.