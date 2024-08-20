Delhi rains: Intense waterlogging at New Delhi Railway Station, as heavy downpour hits city| Watch video

Delhi rains: The National Capital continues to face heavy rainfall today, as several visuals emerge from different parts of the city. The New Delhi Railway Station was heavily waterlogged, causing commuters to wade through knee-deep level waters.
VIDEO | Heavy rain lashes Delhi triggering waterlogging in various parts. Visuals from outside New Delhi railway station.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/5BKY3FDrkW
Visuals of heavy rainfall have also evolved from the Janpath area.
VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Janpath.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/4XCCXwHrBN
Another visual from Veer Bhumi area, shows massive rainfall as people immediately seek shelter in nearby areas, or try to huddle under one umbrella.
Several Congress party workers were also seen holding an umbrella for Rahul Gandhi, as he paid a floral tribute on the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi, at Veer Bhumi, amid the rains.
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of National Capital, Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024
(Visuals from Veer Bhumi) pic.twitter.com/9jBbDNc63h
Meanwhile, the ITO area was severely waterlogged, causing a worry to commuters, as vehicles got stranded due to heavy rains. One bike-borne rider was spotted parking his bike aside, after the street was waterlogged.
#WATCH | Parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024
(Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/9opx0tmCCG
According to a Mint report, the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The previous record was 11 days, witnessed in September 2021, August 2012, and August 2013. Other significant streaks include nine-day spells in July 2016, August 2020, and September 2018, and eight-day spells in July 2013 and July 2015.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several states predicting the possibility of heavy downpours today. The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala.
The weather agency, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, said, “Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over East & East-central India during next 3 days.”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess