Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi rains: Intense waterlogging at New Delhi Railway Station, as heavy downpour hits city| Watch video

Delhi rains: Intense waterlogging at New Delhi Railway Station, as heavy downpour hits city| Watch video

Livemint

Delhi experiences heavy rainfall, with visuals from Janpath, and several locations highlighting the deluge.

Delhi rains: Downpour hits several parts of the city | Watch video

Delhi rains: The National Capital continues to face heavy rainfall today, as several visuals emerge from different parts of the city. The New Delhi Railway Station was heavily waterlogged, causing commuters to wade through knee-deep level waters.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Visuals of heavy rainfall have also evolved from the Janpath area.

Another visual from Veer Bhumi area, shows massive rainfall as people immediately seek shelter in nearby areas, or try to huddle under one umbrella.

Several Congress party workers were also seen holding an umbrella for Rahul Gandhi, as he paid a floral tribute on the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi, at Veer Bhumi, amid the rains.

Meanwhile, the ITO area was severely waterlogged, causing a worry to commuters, as vehicles got stranded due to heavy rains. One bike-borne rider was spotted parking his bike aside, after the street was waterlogged.

Longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years

According to a Mint report, the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The previous record was 11 days, witnessed in September 2021, August 2012, and August 2013. Other significant streaks include nine-day spells in July 2016, August 2020, and September 2018, and eight-day spells in July 2013 and July 2015.

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several states predicting the possibility of heavy downpours today. The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala.

The weather agency, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, said, “Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over East & East-central India during next 3 days."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.