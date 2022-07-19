Delhi rains | Expect thunderstorms, heavy downpour in next 2 hours: IMD

The areas where light to moderate intensity rain with a heavy spell of rain have been predicted in Delhi include Alipur, Mundaka, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung and Lodi Road.
With the onset of monsoon, India Meteorological Department on 19 July predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a heavy spell of rain at isolated places of the national capital during the next 2 hours.
Apart from areas like IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Gurugram, Nuh (Haryana) and Gangoh are expected to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a heavy spell of rain, said IMD.
The city recorded a relative humidity of 79 per cent at 8:30 am, according to data shared by the IMD on 18 July. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (106) category around 9.30 am, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed.
Earlier on 16 July, heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas, bringing much-needed respite to denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat. It also caused waterlogging and traffic jams at several locations in the national capital.
