Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport might get affected today due to bad weather in the national capital. Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform the passengers about the same and requested them to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 20, 2022

#TravelUpdate: Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) expected in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You. — Vistara (@airvistara) July 20, 2022

Delhi is most likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. "Yellow alert issued for Delhi today; generally cloudy sky, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected," the IMD said.

Yesterday, some parts of the national capital received light rainfall, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather. However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.