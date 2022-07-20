Delhi rains: Flight operations at IGI Airport to get disrupted, says SpiceJet and Vistara1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Delhi rains: Vistara and SpiceJet requested passengers to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport might get affected today due to bad weather in the national capital. Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform the passengers about the same and requested them to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.
“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet tweeted.
“#TravelUpdate: Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) expected in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You," Vistara tweeted
Delhi is most likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. "Yellow alert issued for Delhi today; generally cloudy sky, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected," the IMD said.
Yesterday, some parts of the national capital received light rainfall, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather. However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
