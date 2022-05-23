Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning as several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorm.The Delhi Airport in a statement requested the passengers to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Budget Airline IndiGo has advised its passengers to come to airport with enogh time in hand and tweeted,"It's pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.

#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. To check the flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 23, 2022

Another budget carrier SpiceJet also put out a tweet and tweeted,"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022

Another airline Vistara also tweeted about the weather conditions in Delhi and tweeted,"Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://bit.ly/3s8aJKb or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. "

#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCxg28 or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You — Vistara (@airvistara) May 23, 2022

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.