Delhi rains: Flight operations disrupted. Details here

Delhi rains: Flight operations disrupted. Details here1 min read . 07:22 AM IST
- Delhi rains: The Delhi Airport in a statement requested the passengers to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning as several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorm.The Delhi Airport in a statement requested the passengers to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning as several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorm.The Delhi Airport in a statement requested the passengers to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.
Budget Airline IndiGo has advised its passengers to come to airport with enogh time in hand and tweeted,"It's pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.
Budget Airline IndiGo has advised its passengers to come to airport with enogh time in hand and tweeted,"It's pouring in #Delhi. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.
Another budget carrier SpiceJet also put out a tweet and tweeted,"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."
Another budget carrier SpiceJet also put out a tweet and tweeted,"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."
Another airline Vistara also tweeted about the weather conditions in Delhi and tweeted,"Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://bit.ly/3s8aJKb or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. "
Another airline Vistara also tweeted about the weather conditions in Delhi and tweeted,"Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://bit.ly/3s8aJKb or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. "
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.
Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.
Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.
IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.
IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.