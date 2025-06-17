Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital region, IMD issues red alert | Check details

Delhi rains on Tuesday brought the much needed relief from the heatwave conditions that the capital has been reeling under for the last few days

Livemint
Published17 Jun 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital region, IMD issues red alert | Check details
Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital region, IMD issues red alert | Check details

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the capital on Tuesday evening, including Mahadev Road among others, bringing the much needed relief from the heatwave conditions that Delhi has been experiencing for the last few days.

Videos from news agencies showed heavy downpour as cars sped by, splashing water.

Hours before the heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the Delhi, NCR region.

The weather observatory predicted that hail, thunderstorms are likely to hit parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan today, June 17.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital region, IMD issues red alert | Check details
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.