Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital region, IMD issues red alert | Check details

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the capital on Tuesday evening, including Mahadev Road among others, bringing the much needed relief from the heatwave conditions that Delhi has been experiencing for the last few days.
Videos from news agencies showed heavy downpour as cars sped by, splashing water.
Hours before the heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the Delhi, NCR region.
The weather observatory predicted that hail, thunderstorms are likely to hit parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan today, June 17.