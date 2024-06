DMRC announces closure of Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station entry/exit due to heavy rains. Shuttle service to Terminal 1-IGI Airport suspended from Delhi Aerocity Metro station. Normal service on other lines. Stay tuned for updates.

"Due to heavy rains, entry/exit is closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station. Also, the shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC wrote on X.

