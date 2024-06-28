Delhi rains: Heavy downpours in several parts of the national capital ahead of Monsoon’s official arrival

Delhi: Heavy rain lashed in parts of the national capital and adjoining areas ahead of the official entry of Monsoon in the city

Updated06:53 AM IST
A view of rain at the near Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.
A view of rain at the near Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.( (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times))

Delhi rains: On Thursday, ahead of the official entry of the Monsoon in the national capital, heavy rains were witnessed in several parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the monsoon is likely to enter the national capital in the coming one to two days to bring relief from the scorching summer.

The weather forecasting agency said on Thursday that the conditions for the monsoon's entry are likely to improve and become favourable for the southwest monsoon's advance in Delhi during the next two to three days. Several Delhi-NCR, Noida, Gurugram, and other adjacent partshave been receiving heavy rainfall since Thursday night.

Delhi Weather today rain: Waterlogging due to pre-monsoon showers

Early episodes of rainfall ahead of the official entry of monsoon even led to waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Visuals of places like Noida Sector 95 and Govindpuri showcase a glimpse of the waterlogging situation in Delhi and adjacent areas after the arrival of the monsoon. Heavy rainfall throughout the night led to severe waterlogging in multiple patches of key roads in Delhi. News Agency ANI's visual of Delhi's Minto Road shows a car submerged in water and roads heavily flooded due to continuous downpours in Delhi.

Monsoon in Delhi

Delhi is set to embrace heavy rainfall with the onset of monsoon in next one to two days.  The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said that national capital is likely to welcome monsoon in the next two to three days, bringing much-anticipated relief from the summer heat.

The IMD said in a statement that conditions will likely become favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in Delhi during the next two to three days.

Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26. It arrived on June 30 in 2022, on July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020, according to IMD data. On Thursday morning, rain lashed parts of the city, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm.Parts of Delhi recorded varying amounts of rainfall: Palam received 17.6 mm, Lodhi Colony recorded 9.6 mm, and Ridge received 6.2 mm.

