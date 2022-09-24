Delhi Rains: Heavy downpour predicted, minimum temp notch below normal

Intermittent rain may continue over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida for at least a few more hours and its intensity may reduce by afternoon, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.
Delhiites on Saturday woke up to another rainy morning as the weather department has predicted heavy downpour during the day. Intermittent rain may continue over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida for at least a few more hours and its intensity may reduce by afternoon, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.
Delhi and Palam recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Saturday, while Safdarjung received 15mm of rainfall, he said.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh).
With incessant rainfall in the last two days, waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in several parts of the city. On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout and earlier in the week.
Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory after overnight rainfall on Friday caused damage to the road and trees in the city. Due to continuous rainfall, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and potholes.
Relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).