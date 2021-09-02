Heavy rain lashed several parts of New Delhi and adjoining areas for the second day in a row on Thursday.

The rainfall has led to waterlogging on several roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

#WATCH | Heavy rain hits the National Capital for second day in a row, causing partially waterlogged roads. Visuals from near AIIMS, pic.twitter.com/GqbiuiiNTl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Besides, roads were waterlogged in the Ring road area due to continuous rainfall in the national capital.

Delhi: Several roads waterlogged in the Ring road area as the national capital continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/JQlOGitAEa — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that the traffic movement has been closed at Azad market underpass(both carriageways) due to waterlogging.

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement is closed at Azad market underpass(both carriageway) due to waterlogging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 2, 2021

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar Hissar, Gannaur, Meerut, Kithor, and Garhmukteshwar during the next 2 hours.

"Current cloud patch is over Delhi, it is moving northward and it will cross Delhi region during next 02 hours. So, current spell of rain very likely to stop over entire Delhi during next 02 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

Current cloud patch is over Delhi, it is moving northward and it will cross Delhi region during next 02 hours.



So current spell of rain very likely to stop over entire Delhi during next 02 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

The forecasting agency also urged people to follow any traffic advisories that are issued, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, and appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Action suggested:



1. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.



2. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.



3. Stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

Impact expected due to Rain over parts of Delhi & adjoining areas:



1. Slippery roads and traffic disruption on roads.



2. Water logging in low lying areas.



3. Occasional reduction in visibility.



4. Partial damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.