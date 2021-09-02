OPEN APP
Heavy rain lashed several parts of New Delhi and adjoining areas for the second day in a row on Thursday.

The rainfall has led to waterlogging on several roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

Besides, roads were waterlogged in the Ring road area due to continuous rainfall in the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that the traffic movement has been closed at Azad market underpass(both carriageways) due to waterlogging.

 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar Hissar, Gannaur, Meerut, Kithor, and Garhmukteshwar during the next 2 hours.

"Current cloud patch is over Delhi, it is moving northward and it will cross Delhi region during next 02 hours. So, current spell of rain very likely to stop over entire Delhi during next 02 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

 

The forecasting agency also urged people to follow any traffic advisories that are issued, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, and appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

 

As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.

