According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar Hissar, Gannaur, Meerut, Kithor, and Garhmukteshwar during the next 2 hours.
"Current cloud patch is over Delhi, it is moving northward and it will cross Delhi region during next 02 hours. So, current spell of rain very likely to stop over entire Delhi during next 02 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.
As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.
