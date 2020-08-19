Delhi rains: Heavy rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places

Delhi and the adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida received heavy rains since early morning today. The sudden morning showers led to a drop in the temperature, bringing relief to the people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day. The Met department also said that the rainfall in Delhi will continue till 25th August.

The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city. Delhi Traffic Police also issued traffic alerts for several areas.

Water logging reported at following location.

1) BRT near Central school (both carriageway)

2) Badarpur to Ashram

3) Under Badarpur Flyover (both carriageway)

4) Under Sarita VIhar Flyover (both carriageway)

5) Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti

Bagh Flyover

6) MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway)

7) Under Palam Flyover (both carriageway)

8) Chhata Rail (both carriageway)

Traffic Alert



Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Lajwanti flyover towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a cluster bus near Lajwanti flyover. Motorists heading towards Dhaula Kuan are requested to take Mayapuri Chowk as alternative route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 19, 2020

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The weather was pleasant in the national capital on Wednesday morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.





