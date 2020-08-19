Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Delhi rains: Heavy rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places
The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas.

Delhi rains: Heavy rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • Heavy rains in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida since early morning today
  • The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city

Delhi and the adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida received heavy rains since early morning today. The sudden morning showers led to a drop in the temperature, bringing relief to the people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day. The Met department also said that the rainfall in Delhi will continue till 25th August.

Delhi and the adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida received heavy rains since early morning today. The sudden morning showers led to a drop in the temperature, bringing relief to the people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day. The Met department also said that the rainfall in Delhi will continue till 25th August.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city. Delhi Traffic Police also issued traffic alerts for several areas.

Water logging reported at following location.

1) BRT near Central school (both carriageway)

2) Badarpur to Ashram

3) Under Badarpur Flyover (both carriageway)

4) Under Sarita VIhar Flyover (both carriageway)

5) Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti

Bagh Flyover

6) MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway)

7) Under Palam Flyover (both carriageway)

8) Chhata Rail (both carriageway)

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The weather was pleasant in the national capital on Wednesday morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated