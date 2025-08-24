Delhi Rains: Heavy showers cause traffic snarls in national capital - Check IMD's weather forecast

Delhi weather alert: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday afternoon received moderate rainfall, causing traffic snarls in some parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported showers in areas including Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, and Lodi Road. Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar and Deramandi also logged rainfall, it added.

Traffic jams were seen in ITO, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded 36 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

‘Yellow’ alert in Delhi The weather agency issued a yellow alert for the capital city, forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the upcoming hours.

Delhi may likely experience one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers in many places during the afternoon/evening, with moderate rain in isolated places.

The Met Department said the rains are likely to continue over the capital city till at least Wednesday, July 27.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office said.

The air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 63 at 4 pm.

Road caves in near National Law University

A portion of a road caved in after heavy rainfall, at Dwarka in New Delhi

A portion of a road near the National Law University in Dwarka caved in on Sunday morning due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall.

The collapse led to traffic disruptions in the area, the police said, adding that the affected stretch has been barricaded to prevent any untoward incident.

The Delhi Traffic Police said technical teams from civic agencies have been called in to assess the damage and carry out repairs.

Preliminary findings suggest that waterlogging and structural weakness of the surface may have contributed to the collapse.