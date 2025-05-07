Delhi Rains: Heavy showers, dust storm sweep parts of NCR; IMD predicts more thundershowers | Check forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for all areas of Delhi after the national capital received a sudden spell of heavy rains, along with thunders and gusty winds.

Advertisement

Parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and others suddenly received heavy rain in the evening, accompanied by thunders and dust storms.

The sudden onset of rains in Delhi brough much needed relief from the scorching heat and humidity in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.8 degrees below the season's average. The minimum temperature was at 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, according to the Met office.

IMD issues yellow alert The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting partly cloudy sky, light rain and thunderstorm and lightning with gusting winds for Wednesday.

The weather office also issued a yellow alert for May 8 and May 9. As per the IMD predictions, Delhi will receive thundershowers and light rain. While the sky will be generally cloudy on May 8 and May 9, the national capital is predicted to see high wind speeds and strong surface winds during evening and night.

Advertisement

On May 10, while there are predictions of light rain, there is no alert. However, the IMD predicted sustained strong surface winds on Saturday.

Read More

Delhi temperature today According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded on the day was 69 per cent at 8.30 am and 47 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality on Wednesday fell in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).