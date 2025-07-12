Delhi rains: Heavy showers hit parts of national capital | Watch video

Delhi rains: Several areas in Delhi-NCR are seeing heavy rainfall on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the entire national capital, predicting moderate to heavy showers. The weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy, with light rain and occasional lightning likely throughout the day.
Visuals captured from RK Puram, Barakhamba Road and Pandit Pant Marg Area.
Watch video here –
