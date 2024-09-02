Delhi weather: Rain lashes capital, trees uprooted; police issue advisory amid traffic snarls, waterlogging

  • The Delhi Police ask commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls were reported in several places due to waterlogging and tree uprooting.

Published2 Sep 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Traffic congestion due to waterlogging in Dhaula Kuan area following heavy rainfall in Delhi.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) forecasted rains for Delhi this week, and on Monday, several parts of the national capital were hit by rainfall.

Several parts of the city, including India Gate, Janpath Road, RK Puram, Kalindikunj, and Gandhinagar, witnessed light showers.

Following the rains, waterlogging and traffic congestion were seen in many parts of Delhi.

The Delhi Police has asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls were reported in several places due to waterlogging and tree uprooting.

 

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police said that traffic was affected on both carriageways of National Highway-48 from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

In another post, they said traffic was affected on Press Enclave Road on the carriageway from Saket court towards Malviya Nagar due to waterlogging near the Hauz Rani red light.

In a post on X, traffic police said that due to waterlogging and potholes, the traffic is affected on Road No.13 in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla Estate Road.

“Traffic is affected on Road No.13 in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla Estate Road due to water logging and potholes on the road. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Traffic on Rohtak Road has also been affected due to waterlogging and potholes, police said.

 

“Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Traffic was also affected on Ring Road on the carriageway from DND towards the Moolchand underpass due to waterlogging; on both carriageways from Road No 13 towards Okhla Estate Road; both carriageways of the Outer Ring Road; Safdarjang towards Dhaula Kuan; and Badarpur towards Mehrauli, among others.

Several commuters also posted on X, about the traffic and waterlogging in Khanpur, Moti Bagh and Chhattarpur.

 

On August 29, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion.

On Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The sky was overcast throughout the day.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 07:14 PM IST
