Delhi rains: Heavy waterlogging triggers traffic chaos in national capital, netizens say, ‘climate change is real’

The Delhi-NCR region experienced traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted and vehicles broke down due to heavy waterlogging following a rainstorm earlier today.

Places like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport and Minto Road have been severely inundated, resulting in significant inconvenience for the public. This abrupt shift in weather conditions has left individuals facing considerable challenges.

Earlier today, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport, officials said.

'Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an earlier advisory posted on X.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “Today, I inspected the situation of waterlogging in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu ka Tila, due to rain. I am personally present on the ground with the concerned officials to resolve this problem. Clear instructions were given to all officers to identify places where waterlogging is occurring across Delhi and ensure a solution.”

Netizens say, “Delhi is on stand-still” Netizens took to social media to discuss the aftermath of heavy rainfall. A user noted, “Delhi is on stand-still, thanks to #Rain #DelhiRains. Many trees, big branches are broken down, stormwater drains are not cooperative enough to take water away and people are trying hard to reach their work destinations.”

Another user pointed out, “Climate change is real and growing.”

"The sad truth about Gurugram is never come bearing complete happiness . While temperatures has dippedair is fresh power crises has hit city with no power since 3:00 am in many parts," wrote another user.

What did IMD say? The India Meteorological Department has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety.

According to the advisory, it advises to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. The advisory also recommends seeking shelter in a safe location and avoiding taking refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. It further advises unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury & immediately moving out of water bodies and avoiding objects that conduct electricity.

Earlier IMD has predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 40-60 Kmph likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may be witnessed from May 1 to May 6.

The forecast indicates scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 kmph), across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 1 to May 6, 2025.

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are very likely in Uttarakhand on May 1 and 3, with thundersquall winds expected on May 3.