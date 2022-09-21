The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a prediction of light to moderate rainfall in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday, as well as, during the weekends. As per the weather monitoring agency, the city may witness rainfall until Saturday before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region. Yesterday, light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi -NCR which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

On Tuesday, the Ridge Road weather station gauged 88.8 millimetre of rainfall while the Delhi University area received 85.5 mm.

The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching up to Delhi-NCR due to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-troposphere westerlies.

IMD said that the precipitation over the next few days may help cover the large rain deficit (49% in September alone) to some extent and keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD added.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 52.9 mm of rainfall in September so far against a normal of 104.8mm. It had recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7mm since the beginning of the monsoon this year.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17. Usually, it takes around a week for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi after it has withdrawn from west Rajasthan.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region during the last five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation, and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

Separately, the weather department said that the monsoon withdrew from southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on Tuesday.

IMD rainfall predictions in other parts of India:

According to the IMD weather forecast, light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm may occur over Odisha and Telangana on September 21; Chhattisgarh and Marathwada on September 21 and 22; Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh till September 23; west Madhya Pradesh on September 22 and 23 and Madhya Maharashtra on September 21 and 22, respectively.