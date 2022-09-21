Delhi rains: IMD forecasts more rainfall this week; temperature fall likely2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:07 PM IST
- Delhi has recorded 405.3mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7mm since the beginning of the monsoon this year.
Listen to this article
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a prediction of light to moderate rainfall in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday, as well as, during the weekends. As per the weather monitoring agency, the city may witness rainfall until Saturday before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region. Yesterday, light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.