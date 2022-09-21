Delhi rains: IMD forecasts more rainfall this week; temperature fall likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a prediction of light to moderate rainfall in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday, as well as, during the weekends. As per the weather monitoring agency, the city may witness rainfall until Saturday before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region. Yesterday, light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

