Home >News >India >Delhi rains: IMD issues orange alert; heavy rainfall, strong winds likely today

Delhi rains: IMD issues orange alert; heavy rainfall, strong winds likely today

Delhi rainfall: IMD has issued orange alert for moderate rainfall
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

  • The IMD has issued an orange alert for 'moderate' rain in the capital
  • Delhi has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that the national capital Delhi might witness rainfall on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for 'moderate' rain in the capital.

An orange alert is a warning for 'extremely bad' weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

Delhi has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Last week, heavy rain lashed Delhi causing extensive waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport and disrupted traffic on key roads.

The waterlogging at the Delhi airport resulted in the cancellation of three flights, while five diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Heavy traffic jams were observed at busy road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Pul Prahladpur, and Rohtak Road. Additionally, 10 instances of trees falling were reported in the city.

The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till September 14, the highest in September in 77 years. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25 as per the IMD. 

