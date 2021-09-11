The national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall today, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city, however, many streets were waterlogged due to the continuous rainfall in various parts of the city.

Continuous rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi like Moti Bagh and RK Puram,buses were stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the national capital.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather agency said "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours."

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area



India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'. pic.twitter.com/9IOq3AMb3n — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

In Haryana light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra.

The weather forecasting agency further said that in Uttar Pradesh light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur over Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Modinagar, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad during next 2 hours.

