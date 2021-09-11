Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi rains: IMD issues orange alert, streets waterlogged. See photos

Delhi rains: IMD issues orange alert, streets waterlogged. See photos

India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'.
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

  • Continuous rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi like Moti Bagh and RK Puram,buses were stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the national capital

The national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall today, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city, however, many streets were waterlogged due to the continuous rainfall in various parts of the city.

Continuous rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi like Moti Bagh and RK Puram,buses were stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the national capital.

Watch video:

In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather agency said "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours."

In Haryana light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra.

The weather forecasting agency further said that in Uttar Pradesh light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur over Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Modinagar, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad during next 2 hours.

