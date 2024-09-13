Delhi Rains IMD Orange Alert Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR, waterlogging, traffic snarls reported | Today News

Delhi Rains IMD Orange Alert Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) predicting heavy rainfall on Friday, September 13, 2024. Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rain in the morning causing waterlogging and traffic snarls.
The weather agency said yesterday’s depression over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood moved north-northeastwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood in the morning (0830 hours IST) of September 13. It is likely to weaken further into a low pressure area during next 12 hours.
According to the IMD this combination of factors will likely keep Delhi wet. The agency predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital until Friday. It may cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday is expected to hover at 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, according to the weather department.
Traffic congestion witnessed at Munirka in South Delhi following continuous rainfall and waterlogging in parts of the city.
Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40-60 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, and several other NCR areas, RWFC New Delhi warned.
Delhi Rains IMD Orange Alert Live: Apart from Delhi-NCR, IMD also warned about heavy rainfall in several states
Apart from Delhi-NCR, the weather agency also warned about heavy rainfall in several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh.
Relief Commissioner, UP warns of localised flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas of NCR due to rains. Urged the citizens to avoid staying in vulnerable structure
Rain lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Friday in the national capital.