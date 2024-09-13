Delhi Rains IMD Orange Alert Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR, waterlogging, traffic snarls reported

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) predicting heavy rainfall on Friday, September 13, 2024. Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rain in the morning causing waterlogging and traffic snarls.