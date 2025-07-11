Delhi Rains: Heavy downpour hits part of national capital, IMD issues alert for Gurugram, other areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across all parts of the national capital, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather in the national capital is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light rain and lightning likely throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is forecast to hover between 31–33°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 23–25°C.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the satisfactory category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Heavy rainfall batters Gurugram Thousands of employees in Gurugram worked from home on Thursday after the government issued an advisory to corporate offices and private institutions.

The move came a day after torrential rains caused severe waterlogging, leaving the high-rise city paralysed and struggling to cope with the aftermath.

According to the advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall in the 12-hour period that ended at 7 am on Thursday. This included an "extremely intense spell" of 103 mm of rainfall between 7.30 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday.

Will it rain in Gurugram today? The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Haryana on Friday. An orange alert has been issued for Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Jhajjar, indicating the likelihood of moderate to heavy rain. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Hisar, Bhiwani, Rewari, Mewat, Palwal, and Yamuna Nagar, signalling the possibility of moderate rainfall in these regions.

In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib received rainfall.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also witnessed a wet spell.

The rain brought down temperatures by a few notches.