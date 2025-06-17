Delhi Rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India issue advisory — ‘Departures, arrivals might get affected’ | Check details

Delhi rains: Delhi on Tuesday, 17 June, received heavy rainfall, which resulted in waterlogging in several areas of the national capital.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and the NCR region hours before the downpour started. The weather agency predicted that hail and thunderstorms will hit parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Multiple flight diversions happened after excessive rains lashed the capital city. Delhi airport issued an official advisory, announcing that flight operations are likely to be impacted on Tuesday.

“As per the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions from 15:15 hours IST today. Flight operations at Delhi Airport may get impacted,” said Delhi Airport in a platform X post.

However, the authorities assure people that the ground teams are working to make passengers' journeys hassle-free while recommending that flyers contact their respective airlines for a status update on their flights.

Advertisement

Air India travel advisory The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier on Tuesday issued a travel advisory stating that its operations are impacted by the weather conditions in Delhi.

The airline recommended users to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport to avoid any unforeseen delays or rush.

Advertisement

“#TravelAdvisory Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport,” said Air India in an official announcement on the social media platform X.

Advertisement

IndiGo travel advisory IndiGo also issued a flyer advisory considering the rainy weather in Delhi, recommending its passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The company cited witnessing a ‘slow and steady’ day due to the heavy Delhi rains.

“Traffic in #Delhi is caught in a rainy day mood. It’s one of those ‘slow and steady’ days on the roads in #Delhi, courtesy heavy rainfall. If you’re headed to the airport, we recommend leaving early and keeping tabs on your flight status on our app or website. As always, our teams are working round the clock to maintain smooth operations,” said IndiGo in its post on platform X.

Also Read | Mumbai under rain alert as monsoon unleashes heavy showers

Advertisement

SpiceJet travel advisory Apart from Air India and IndiGo, SpiceJet also advised its passengers to check their flight status and be mindful of city conditions due to Delhi rains.

The airline also said that Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) is experiencing ‘massive’ congestion due to the sudden downpour.

“We are experiencing massive ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Delhi due to rain. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet in its platform X post on Tuesday.