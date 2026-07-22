Delhi Rains: Indira Gandhi Airport issues passenger advisory as Indian Meteorological Department forecasts more showers

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi has issued a travel advisory for passengers in the wake of the rains in the national capital and adjoining areas. According to the travel advisory issued by IGI on Wednesday morning, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal.

“Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” the advisory said.

The airport also urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

It, however, noted that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast inclement weather conditions in Delhi.

IMD's weather forecast for Delhi According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to receive more rain accompanied by strong surface winds for the next couple of days.

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies across Delhi, with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD noted.

Rains bring temperature down in Delhi Delhi has been receiving widespread rains for the past few days, bringing some relief from the hot and humid temperatures.

According to the IMD, in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, day temperatures remained well below normal across the city.

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal; Palam 30.7 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches below normal; Lodhi Road 31.1 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below normal; Ridge 30.9 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches below normal; and Ayanagar 29.4 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches below normal.

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