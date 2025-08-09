Delhi rains: Intense rainfall lashes national capital; IMD predicts ‘thunderstorm with rain’ today

Several parts of Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, with areas like Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar receiving intense showers. Light rain led to waterlogging on Mathura Road, while Gate No. 7 of Bharat Mandapam was also submerged following early morning precipitation.

Will it rain in Delhi today? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Saturday predicted "thunderstorms with rain," with temperatures expected to reach a high of 33°C and a low of 25°C.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data.

The IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35 per cent above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall.

From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65 per cent above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than usual. Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present.