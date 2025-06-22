Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall expected today, IMD issues Yellow alert, THESE 8 states get Orange alert — all we know

Delhi rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for the national capital, as parts of south and south-east Delhi saw light rainfall late last night, according to a PTI report.

Today, June 22 (Sunday), Delhi is expected to experience generally cloudy skies, with heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed, as per the report.

According to the IMD data, Safdarjung recorded 2.6 mm rainfall, Palam 0.4 mm, Ayanagar 0.4 mm and Lodhi Road 0.2 mm, last night.

Delhi weather: No heatwaves expected, cloudy skies As per the IMD forecast for the week, while Delhi is not expected to experience any further heatwaves, the capital will likely see cloudy skies, accompanied by moderate to light rains for the next five to six days.

On June 21, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, as per the Met office.

The relative humidity in Delhi oscillated between 61 and 88 per cent during the day, it added.

Delhi AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category for the fifth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

IMD issues Orange alert for THESE states Earlier on June 21, the weather department issued a warning for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Konkan-Goa from June 21-26.

Further, the Met has also issued an orange alert for these eight states in India — Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.