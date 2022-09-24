Delhi rains: List of areas commuters should avoid due to waterlogging, potholes

Delhi rains: List of areas commuters should avoid due to waterlogging, potholes2 min read . 05:52 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory after overnight rainfall on Friday caused damage to the road and trees in the city. Due to continuous rainfall, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and potholes.
"Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital for the next two-three days.
Libaspur underpass on GT Road, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road, CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction), and Vasant Kunj on MG Road, Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road, Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1, near Sainik Farm on MB Road, stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road, near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg, From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg, Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg and under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.
Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg, Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road, near the Qutb Minar on MB Road, in Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road, near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg, near Laxmibai College on GTK Road, near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road, near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road, near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road, behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road, near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg, Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road, stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road, near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road, Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road, near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg, near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg, RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road, Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road, near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.
Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road, Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh, Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road, near RML hospital on Talkatora road, near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg, Azad Market near DCM Chowk, Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road, Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog, Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road, near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri and MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.
As per the weather forecasting agency, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall" is likely to continue over northwest India for the next few days.
The latest weather forecast also says that isolated heavy falls are also expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today. In Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the rain is likely to occur till 25 September while in east Uttar Pradesh, it will continue till 26 September.
