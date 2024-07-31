LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Rains LIVE updates: Delhi listed as ‘area of concern’ after ‘cloud burst’ triggers 100 mm rainfall in an hour

6 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:42 PM IST

Delhi Rains LIVE updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi on Wednesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. This evening, Delhi residents enjoyed a welcome break from the oppressive humidity as rain swept through the city.