Delhi Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall lashed national capital Delhi on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued advisory, urging Delhi residents to avoid going out until necessary. “Avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often." the advisory read.
The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ in Delhi for the next 24 hours amid heavy rains. “Moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR in the next two hours," the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said in the evening.
The IMD forecasts that rainy conditions will persist until August 5. In addition to Delhi, other areas of the NCR have experienced thunderstorms and light rain.
Delhi Rains LIVE: The regional Met office here has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, for Thursday.
Delhi Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall has led to significant flooding in multiple areas of Delhi, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate, and Old Rajinder Nagar.
In South Delhi's Qutub Minar area, visuals showed vehicles navigating waterlogged streets as traffic police worked to manage the flow of traffic.
Traffic authorities have issued alerts regarding affected routes and advised residents to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.
Delhi Rains LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast predicting widespread light to moderate rainfall over Delhi in the next two hours. The forecast also includes thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching up to 50 kilometers per hour in isolated areas.
In response to these conditions, the IMD has advised residents to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. A 'red' warning has been issued, signaling the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures.
The IMD recommends seeking safe shelter and avoiding areas with heavy tree cover to minimize risks. Stay updated with the latest information as the situation evolves.
Delhi Rains LIVE: Delhi recorded more than a hundred millimetres of rainfall in one hour, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the national capital and prompting the weather office to issue a 'red' warning.
The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.
According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour.
An extreme amount of precipitation in a short period, specifically 100 mm of rainfall within an hour, is defined by the IMD as a "cloud burst".
There has, however, been no official statement on the situation from weather officials.
Delhi Rains LIVE: “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe."
Delhi Rains LIVE: "Flights to and from Delhi may get affected due to bad weather this evening. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement.
Delhi Rains LIVE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he has asked all officers to remain alert and address issues in sites prone to waterlogging, including areas where coaching centres are located.
Delhi Rains LIVE: "We had come out from our home for dinner and it suddenly started raining and within minutes the whole area got flooded with water," a resident of the area said.
"Even after five days (of the death of the UPSC aspirants), the administration and MCD is applying its complete force to suppress the protest and has done nothing for cleaning the drains," he said.
Delhi Rains LIVE:Waterlogging in Noida Sector 16 (Film City) after heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR
Delhi Rains: Students' protest continues amid severe waterlogging in Old Rajinder Nagar over the death of 3 students due to rainwater logging in the basement of a coaching institute on 27 July.
Delhi Rains: The sudden heavy rainfall in Delhi brought down the maximum temperature down to 37.8 degrees Celsius.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal.
According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season’s normal in the morning.
Delhi Rains: According to media reports at least 10 flights were diverted from Del;hi airport owing to extremely heavy rainfall. Delhi witnessed 10 diversions between 7.30pm-8.00pm, due to bad weather, Delhi Airport officials informed ANI.
Spicejet informed, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status"
Delhi Rains: AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak with the MCD team at the water logging spot of Old Rajinder Nagar Area, after heavy rainfall.
Delhi Rains: Several commuters and residents of Delhi have reported that the Lutyens Delhi area is severly affected. Netizens have claimed that VVIP roads and areas are flooded.
Further netizens have also shared visuals that ‘entire’ central Delhi is submerged after rains.
Delhi Rains: Days after a flood-like situation caused due to water logging claimed the lives of three UPSC aspirants in Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, heavy rains triggered yet another waterlogged Old Rajender Nagar.
Students have been protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar for past 3 days.
Delhi Rains: The IMD forecasts that rainy conditions will persist until August 5. In addition to Delhi, other areas of the NCR have experienced thunderstorms and light rain.