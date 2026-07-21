Delhi rains LIVE: IMD warns of more downpour; overnight showers bring relief from hot and humid weather

Delhi rains LIVE: Intense rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning following overnight downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more showers during the day and issued a yellow alert. As per the forecast, the wet spell is expected to continue for two more days, until 23 July, and the yellow warning will stay intact till tomorrow.
The forecast for 21 July states, “Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of light to moderate rain at most places with a spell of heavy rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning/winds 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during early morning to noon. One or two spells of very light to light rain during the remaining day.”
At several places across Delhi, the humidity level was recorded to be around 40% at 7:45 AM. New Delhi monitoring station registered temperature reading of 26.2 degrees Celsius with 100% humidity. The maximum temperature today is likely to be -3.1°C to -5.0°C below normal and settle in the range of 31°C to 33°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to hover in 24°C to 26°C range, markedly -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal.
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Northern Railway in a post on X stated, “Due to derailment of a goods train between Ghaziabad & New Delhi today: Trains have been Cancelled / Diverted / Partially Cancelled / Regulated. Passengers are advised to visit the NTES App or dial Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for updated information before planning Rail Journey.”
A total of 53 trains connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad have been affected by the incident. As many as 16 passenger trains have been cancelled, 24 diverted and 5 short terminated.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued passenger advisory in view of IMD's forecast of “inclement weather conditions.”
Delhi AQI improved to “satisfactory” level from “moderate” after overnight showers. On the Air Quality Index, an average reading of 94 was registered at 7:05 AM, according to Sameer App of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The weather department issued a yellow alert, predicting more rains during the day.