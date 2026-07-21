Delhi rains LIVE: IMD warns of more downpour; overnight showers bring relief from hot and humid weather

Delhi rains LIVE: Intense rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning following overnight downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more showers during the day and issued a yellow alert. As per the forecast, the wet spell is expected to continue for two more days, until 23 July, and the yellow warning will stay intact till tomorrow.

IMD's weather forecast

The forecast for 21 July states, “Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of light to moderate rain at most places with a spell of heavy rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning/winds 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during early morning to noon. One or two spells of very light to light rain during the remaining day.”

Delhi temperature today

At several places across Delhi, the humidity level was recorded to be around 40% at 7:45 AM. New Delhi monitoring station registered temperature reading of 26.2 degrees Celsius with 100% humidity. The maximum temperature today is likely to be -3.1°C to -5.0°C below normal and settle in the range of 31°C to 33°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to hover in 24°C to 26°C range, markedly -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal.

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