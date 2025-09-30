Delhi rain live updates: Five flights diverted as Capital sees persistent thunderstorms; airlines warn of delays

Delhi rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rain alert from 'yellow' to 'orange', indicating the possibility of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms reaching the national capital in a few hours. The warning comes after heavy rainfall battered Delhi earlier in the day. The wet spell caused waterlogging and traffic gridlock, just as the city was gearing up for the festive season.
Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, have issued travel advisories due to the heavy rainfall in Delhi.
Is the rain affecting Gurugram, Noida?
Apart from Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rain. The weather turned pleasant after days of high humidity.
Also read | From Connaught Place to Rohini, Delhi traffic diversions for Durga puja, dandiya, Ramleela
Read | Durga Puja 2025: Create stunning Navratri stickers for WhatsApp with ChatGPT — A step-by-step guide
What does IMD predict for the rest of the day?
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi NCR will remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle expected throughout the day.
Which areas are under alerts?
While Delhi and Gurugram are under an orange alert till 2:55 pm, Noida and Ghaziabad remain under a yellow alert.
Delhi rain live updates: Officials said that five flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur between 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm.
Delhi rain live updates: Multiple airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Akasa Air issued travel advisories, urging flyers to allot extra time for travelling
Delhi rain live updates: At least five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport as persistent rainfall, thundertsorms continued to batter the Capital. Budget carrier IndiGo warned of potential flight delays
Delhi’s recent downpour is linked to a complex interaction of weather systems over western and northern India, according to a India Today report. A well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Kutch is central to this activity. From this system, a trough extends eastward toward southeast Uttar Pradesh, while another stretches toward northwest Rajasthan. A trough is a low-pressure zone shaped like a valley in the atmosphere, often bringing unsettled weather.
These troughs are channeling abundant moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal into northern India, converging over the Indo-Gangetic plains. This has triggered the sudden rainfall in Delhi and nearby regions.
While IMD has not forecast a prolonged rainy spell, intermittent showers are expected in Delhi-NCR over the next couple of days. Waterlogging and traffic delays are likely to continue in low-lying urban areas as the system influences the region.
Netizens have shared pictures showing the aftermath of heavy rainfall.
Frustrated netizens have shared videos showing severe waterlogging in South City 1, where just 15 minutes of rain has left lanes flooded up to knee level.
Residents complained about poor drainage and inadequate road conditions, saying it will take hours for the water to clear.
Rains in Gurugram and parts of NCR on Tuesday have brought a sigh of relief.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Tuesday.
A thunderstorm was expected in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon and late night. An orange has been issued in that effect. Read full article here
Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory as waterlogging at Zakhira Railway Underpass on Road No. 40 is affecting traffic in surrounding areas. Diversions have been implemented near Inderlok Chowk. Traffic from Shastri Nagar and KD Chowk is being redirected towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg, and vice versa.
According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle through the day.
Delhi experienced a sudden change in weather today, with several parts of the city reporting strong winds and rainfall.
Visuals from the North Avenue area show waterlogged streets and swaying trees as residents cope with the wet conditions.
Heavy rainfall in the city today has led to severe waterlogging at the Zakhira underpass, causing major inconvenience to commuters. Vehicles struggled to pass through the submerged roads, resulting in traffic delays and congestion in surrounding areas.
Rains coupled with the festive rush created a double whammy for Delhiites on Tuesday as they grappled with traffic snarls while heading to their destinations.
Commuters took to social media to report traffic jams near Tikona Park close to Jamia Millia Islamia and a 25-minute pile-up at the flyover near Radisson Hotel on NH-48 while heading from Delhi to Gurugram.
There was a heavy traffic jam in northwest Delhi while the areas around Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura, along with a significant stretch of the Outer Ring Road witnessed slow movement of vehicles.
The downpour, however, brought some relief after a spell of sultry weather