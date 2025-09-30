Delhi rain live updates: Five flights diverted as Capital sees persistent thunderstorms; airlines warn of delays

Delhi rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rain alert from 'yellow' to 'orange', indicating the possibility of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms reaching the national capital in a few hours. The warning comes after heavy rainfall battered Delhi earlier in the day. The wet spell caused waterlogging and traffic gridlock, just as the city was gearing up for the festive season.

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, have issued travel advisories due to the heavy rainfall in Delhi.

Is the rain affecting Gurugram, Noida?

Apart from Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rain. The weather turned pleasant after days of high humidity.

What does IMD predict for the rest of the day?

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi NCR will remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle expected throughout the day.

Which areas are under alerts?

While Delhi and Gurugram are under an orange alert till 2:55 pm, Noida and Ghaziabad remain under a yellow alert.