Delhi rain live updates: Five flights diverted as Capital sees persistent thunderstorms; airlines warn of delays

Delhi rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rain alert from 'yellow' to 'orange', indicating the possibility of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms reaching the national capital in a few hours. The warning comes after heavy rainfall battered Delhi earlier in the day. The wet spell caused waterlogging and traffic gridlock, just as the city was gearing up for the festive season.
Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, have issued travel advisories due to the heavy rainfall in Delhi.
Is the rain affecting Gurugram, Noida?
Apart from Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rain. The weather turned pleasant after days of high humidity.
What does IMD predict for the rest of the day?
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi NCR will remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle expected throughout the day.
Which areas are under alerts?
While Delhi and Gurugram are under an orange alert till 2:55 pm, Noida and Ghaziabad remain under a yellow alert.
Delhi rain live updates: Officials said that five flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur between 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm.
Delhi rain live updates: Multiple airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Akasa Air issued travel advisories, urging flyers to allot extra time for travelling
Delhi rain live updates: At least five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport as persistent rainfall, thundertsorms continued to batter the Capital. Budget carrier IndiGo warned of potential flight delays
Delhi’s recent downpour is linked to a complex interaction of weather systems over western and northern India, according to a India Today report. A well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Kutch is central to this activity. From this system, a trough extends eastward toward southeast Uttar Pradesh, while another stretches toward northwest Rajasthan. A trough is a low-pressure zone shaped like a valley in the atmosphere, often bringing unsettled weather.
These troughs are channeling abundant moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal into northern India, converging over the Indo-Gangetic plains. This has triggered the sudden rainfall in Delhi and nearby regions.
While IMD has not forecast a prolonged rainy spell, intermittent showers are expected in Delhi-NCR over the next couple of days. Waterlogging and traffic delays are likely to continue in low-lying urban areas as the system influences the region.