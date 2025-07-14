Delhi Rains: Massive traffic jam and waterlogging reported in several places, commuters stuck — check IMD's forecast

Delhi, Gurgaon experienced traffic chaos owing to the heavy rains

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated14 Jul 2025, 10:06 PM IST
Delhi Rains: Massive traffic jam and waterlogging reported in several places, commuters stuck — check IMD's forecast
Delhi Rains: Massive traffic jam and waterlogging reported in several places, commuters stuck — check IMD's forecast(REUTERS)

Delhi witnessed fresh spells of rain on Monday, July 14 evening. While the heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds brought down temperatures, it also unleashed chaos on the roads — with traffic jams and waterlogged streets leaving commuters stranded and frustrated in several parts of the Capital.

Multiple visuals posted by netizens on social media showed roads near Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI), Mahipalpur, among other areas inundated with water. 

Add to that, traffic jams, with many commuters claiming they were stuck for a long time.

According to IMD data, Lodi Road recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 18.5 mm till 8.30 am on Monday. Pragati Maidan received 24.3 mm of rain, Ayanagar, 15.5 mm, Safdarjung, 15.8 mm, and Palam, 8.5 mm.

Gurgaon also witnessed similar traffic chaos owing to the heavy rains.

IMD forecast for Delhi

As per the India Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is likely to witness continuous spells of rain over the next few days.

Here's a glimpse:
 

Date Expected maximum temperatures (in degree Celsius)IMD forecast
July 1532-34Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied
with thunderstorm/lightning. Occasional surface wind (speed 20-30
kmph) gusting to 40 kmph.
July 1631-33Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied
with thunderstorm/lightning. 
July 1732-34Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied
with thunderstorm/lightning. Occasional surface wind (speed 20-30
kmph) gusting to 40 kmph.
July 1833-35Cloudy skies; light to moderate rain accompanied
with thunderstorm/lightning.
July 1934-36Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied
with thunderstorm/lightning. 
July 2034-36Cloudy skies; light to moderate rain accompanied
with thunderstorm/lightning. Occasional surface wind (speed 20-30
kmph) gusting to 40 kmph.

Earlier in the day, the weather office had issued a Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) across all four regions — northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast Delhi, during the evening hours between 5.50 pm and 8 pm.

