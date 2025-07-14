Delhi Rains: Massive traffic jam and waterlogging reported in several places, commuters stuck — check IMD's forecast

Delhi witnessed fresh spells of rain on Monday, July 14 evening. While the heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds brought down temperatures, it also unleashed chaos on the roads — with traffic jams and waterlogged streets leaving commuters stranded and frustrated in several parts of the Capital.

Multiple visuals posted by netizens on social media showed roads near Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI), Mahipalpur, among other areas inundated with water.

Add to that, traffic jams, with many commuters claiming they were stuck for a long time.

According to IMD data, Lodi Road recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 18.5 mm till 8.30 am on Monday. Pragati Maidan received 24.3 mm of rain, Ayanagar, 15.5 mm, Safdarjung, 15.8 mm, and Palam, 8.5 mm.

Gurgaon also witnessed similar traffic chaos owing to the heavy rains.

IMD forecast for Delhi As per the India Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is likely to witness continuous spells of rain over the next few days.

Here's a glimpse:



Date Expected maximum temperatures (in degree Celsius) IMD forecast July 15 32-34 Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied

with thunderstorm/lightning. Occasional surface wind (speed 20-30

kmph) gusting to 40 kmph. July 16 31-33 Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied

with thunderstorm/lightning. July 17 32-34 Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied

with thunderstorm/lightning. Occasional surface wind (speed 20-30

kmph) gusting to 40 kmph. July 18 33-35 Cloudy skies; light to moderate rain accompanied

with thunderstorm/lightning. July 19 34-36 Generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain accompanied

with thunderstorm/lightning. July 20 34-36 Cloudy skies; light to moderate rain accompanied

with thunderstorm/lightning. Occasional surface wind (speed 20-30

kmph) gusting to 40 kmph.