Delhi rains: Moderate showers cause waterlogging, traffic advisory issued

Delhi rains: Light to moderate intensity rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills and central Delhi.
Light to moderate intensity rainfall lashed various parts of Delhi on Friday, bringing much-needed respite from the warm and humid temperature in the national capital. The rain showers also caused waterlogging and disruption in traffic movement in some areas.
According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills and central Delhi.
The Delhi traffic Police issued a traffic alert, advised the commuters to plan journeys accordingly.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police, "Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch."
"As per IMD report "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the police added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more than downpour in Delhi and its adjoining areas for the next two hours.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur... over two hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10.50 am.
In Delhi, the minimum temperature settled at one degrees above the normal at 26.5 notches Celcius, and the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD data.
The city witnessed rain showers on Thursday too, while the MeT office has forecasted more rainfall for the next two days. Areas that witnessed rainfall in the national capital yesterday include isolated places in Lutyens' Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.
The city has witnessed a partly cloudy morning Thursday with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season
The weather forecasting agency said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.
