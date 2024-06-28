Delhi rains: Monsoon hasn’t even arrived, but waterlogging leaves car submerged in water, traffic snarling | Watch

Delhi rains today: As monsoon winds reach close to the national capital, several areas of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have witnessed heavy rainfall since Thursday. However, less than twenty-four hours of rain resulted in severe waterlogging in many parts of the national capital and subsequent traffic jams.

Severe waterlogging on Delhi's Minto road led to a car submerged in water after overnight rain. There was another visual of a truck submerged in water due to heavy rainfal.

#WATCH | A car submerged in water and roads heavily flooded due to continues downpour in Delhi



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/tsE2QJYuGH — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | A truck submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/1uNpverLee — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, a four-wheeler can be seen floating on a waterlogged road in Delhi on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the monsoon is likely to enter the national capital in the coming one to two days to bring relief from the scorching summer.

Delhi rains: Long traffic jams due to heavy downpours | Watch Heavy rainfall in the city, left several parts severely waterlogged and long traffic jams. Traffic jams led to significant trouble for the daily commuters.

#WATCH | Traffic snarls seen at ITO as rain continues to lash parts of Delhi pic.twitter.com/HA64Rb3xDd — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed at several parts of Delhi-NCR following the heavy rainfall



(Visuals from Noida Sector 62) pic.twitter.com/p3G5WXqpSe — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | After heavy rain, traffic jam witnessed at the area of Terminal-1 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/Ivz3AQeKHW — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Several motorists can be seen struggling on the road because of snarling traffic jams and massive waterlogging on long patches of roads like ITO, Teen Murti Marg, Minto Road, Moti Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Shanti Path, etc.

Videos of Waterlogging due to Delhi rains today

#WATCH | Roads in several parts of Delhi inundated after heavy rainfall overnight



(Visuals from Shanti Path) pic.twitter.com/HtQViBJO2S — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed at several parts of Delhi following heavy rain



(Visuals from Dhaula Kuan) pic.twitter.com/XkkKIec3YJ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | Roads flooded after heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi overnight.



(Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/pjUsaCHWsh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon will enter Delhi in the next one to two days. Ahead of the monsoon's official entry, Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning.