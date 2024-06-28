Delhi rains: Monsoon hasn’t even arrived, but waterlogging leaves car submerged in water, traffic snarling | Watch

Delhi rains today: Pre-monsoon showers in the national capital have brought relief from the scorching summer heat. However, the pre-monsoon delight is accompanied by waterlogging and long traffic jam

First Published07:29 AM IST
New Delhi: Commuters get drenched during rains, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2024_000115B)
New Delhi: Commuters get drenched during rains, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2024_000115B)(PTI)

Delhi rains today: As monsoon winds reach close to the national capital, several areas of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have witnessed heavy rainfall since Thursday. However, less than twenty-four hours of rain resulted in severe waterlogging in many parts of the national capital and subsequent traffic jams. 

Severe waterlogging on Delhi's Minto road led to a car submerged in water after overnight rain. There was another visual of a truck submerged in water due to heavy rainfal.

 

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, a four-wheeler can be seen floating on a waterlogged road in Delhi on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the monsoon is likely to enter the national capital in the coming one to two days to bring relief from the scorching summer.

Delhi rains: Long traffic jams due to heavy downpours | Watch

Heavy rainfall in the city, left several parts severely waterlogged and long traffic jams. Traffic jams led to significant trouble for the daily commuters.

 

Several motorists can be seen struggling on the road because of snarling traffic jams and massive waterlogging on long patches of roads like ITO, Teen Murti Marg, Minto Road, Moti Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Shanti Path, etc.

Videos of Waterlogging due to Delhi rains today 

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon will enter Delhi in the next one to two days. Ahead of the monsoon's official entry, Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning. 

Less than twenty-four hours caused intense water logging issues in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi, Noida Sector 95, and several other areas.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

