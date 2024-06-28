Delhi rains: Monsoon hasn’t even arrived, but waterlogging leaves car submerged in water, traffic snarling | Watch

Delhi rains today: As monsoon winds reach close to the national capital, several areas of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have witnessed heavy rainfall since Thursday. However, less than twenty-four hours of rain resulted in severe waterlogging in many parts of the national capital and subsequent traffic jams.
Severe waterlogging on Delhi's Minto road led to a car submerged in water after overnight rain. There was another visual of a truck submerged in water due to heavy rainfal.
#WATCH | A car submerged in water and roads heavily flooded due to continues downpour in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
#WATCH | A truck submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
In the video, shared by news agency ANI, a four-wheeler can be seen floating on a waterlogged road in Delhi on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the monsoon is likely to enter the national capital in the coming one to two days to bring relief from the scorching summer.
Heavy rainfall in the city, left several parts severely waterlogged and long traffic jams. Traffic jams led to significant trouble for the daily commuters.
#WATCH | Traffic snarls seen at ITO as rain continues to lash parts of Delhi
#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed at several parts of Delhi-NCR following the heavy rainfall— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
#WATCH | After heavy rain, traffic jam witnessed at the area of Terminal-1 of Delhi airport
Several motorists can be seen struggling on the road because of snarling traffic jams and massive waterlogging on long patches of roads like ITO, Teen Murti Marg, Minto Road, Moti Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Shanti Path, etc.
#WATCH | Roads in several parts of Delhi inundated after heavy rainfall overnight— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed at several parts of Delhi following heavy rain— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
#WATCH | Roads flooded after heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi overnight.— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon will enter Delhi in the next one to two days. Ahead of the monsoon's official entry, Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning.
Less than twenty-four hours caused intense water logging issues in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi, Noida Sector 95, and several other areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.