Delhi rains: More showers likely in national capital on Sept 2; traffic, flight advisories issued | Full IMD forecast

Heavy rainfall impacted Delhi on September 1, with more expected today. The temperature will be 30-32°C max and 21-23°C min. Traffic will be regulated in Dwarka due to congestion, and IndiGo Airlines warned of possible flight delays due to blocked roads.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published2 Sep 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: Rain forecast and traffic advisory for September 2-3.
Delhi Weather Update: Rain forecast and traffic advisory for September 2-3. (PTI)

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall lashed across the national capital on the first day of September, with more showers likely today, September 2, according to the India Meteorological Department.

IMD forecast for Delhi today

The sky is expected to remain cloudy with a chance of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thunderstorms at many locations, while isolated areas may experience moderate rain on Tuesday, September 2, according to the IMD forecast on Monday.

 The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32°C, and the minimum between 21 and 23°c. The minimum temperature will be up to 3 to 5°C below normal, and the maximum will be up to 2 to 4 °c below normal.

 

The predominant surface wind is expected to come from the southeast, reaching speeds of up to 15-20 km/h during the morning. It will gradually strengthen, reaching just under 22 km/h in the afternoon. In the evening and night, the wind speed will slow down again, dropping below 16 km/h.

Traffic advisory today

On September 2 and 3, traffic in several parts of Dwarka will be regulated due to heavy traffic arrangements, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

An advisory on X states that restrictions will be enforced on Road numbers 224 and 205, Road number 221, Golf Link Road, and UER-II from 6 am to 3 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

"Traffic will be regulated as per requirement in areas like Power House, Madhu Vihar Red Light, Sector-1 Crossing, Sector- 6/7 Crossing, Sector- 7/9 Crossing and Sector- 19/20 Crossing," the advisory said.

Areas such as Kabooter Chowk, Sector-6/10 Crossing, Kargil Chowk, Goyala Dairy Red Light, Dhulsirs Chowk, Janki Chowk and Sector-21 Red Light will also be affected.

Flight advisory

Following the heavy showers on Monday, September 1, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on the social media platform X in the early hours of Tuesday, warning of minor flight delays and traffic congestion. The airline advised passengers to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time due to blocked roads.

“Due to today’s downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport,” the airlines noted.

